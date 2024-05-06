Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,872 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,065,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,165 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,716,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,099,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,161 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,483,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter worth $45,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GSK shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE GSK traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $43.25. The stock had a trading volume of 133,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,033. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.3762 dividend. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 57.61%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

