Vulcan Forged PYR Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $129.57 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $4.61 or 0.00007264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $129.57 million and $6.29 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011615 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001567 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,488.46 or 1.00023835 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012884 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009146 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 4.49774248 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $3,771,524.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.