VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.75 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 115.36% from the stock’s current price.
VYNE Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.67. 19,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $8.73.
VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.30. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.46% and a negative net margin of 6,710.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of VYNE Therapeutics
VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile
VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VYNE Therapeutics
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.