VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.75 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 115.36% from the stock’s current price.

VYNE Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.67. 19,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $8.73.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.30. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.46% and a negative net margin of 6,710.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:VYNE Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 696,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned approximately 4.99% of VYNE Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.