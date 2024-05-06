Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,779,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,510,309. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.81. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $213.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.