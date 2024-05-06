Wanchain (WAN) Trading Up 3.7% This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $54.00 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00058447 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00011746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00020163 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007480 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001061 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,938,585 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.