Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 5,775 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 15.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,152,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,856,000 after acquiring an additional 153,485 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 79,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 43,139 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.21.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.2 %

VZ stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.34. 13,346,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,931,412. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.25%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

