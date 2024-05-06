Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 43.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 46,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,024,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $7.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $542.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,195. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $536.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

