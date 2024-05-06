Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,671 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.18 on Monday, hitting $151.80. 214,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,437. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.03 and its 200 day moving average is $143.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $156.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

