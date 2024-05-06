Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 116.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,275 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:CALF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,647,316 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.98. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

