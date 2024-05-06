Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 31,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $31.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $766.74. 3,396,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,840. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $760.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $673.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $419.80 and a twelve month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.