Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 111,508 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,508 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $37.67. 763,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,636. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.03. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $37.69.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

