Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 13,759 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,759 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 62,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,512 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,648,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 800,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after purchasing an additional 73,272 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:HYD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.61. 590,098 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.95.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1942 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.