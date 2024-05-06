Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KURA. StockNews.com cut shares of Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.28.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

Kura Oncology stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,887. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.89. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 12.2% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

