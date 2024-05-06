Wells Fargo & Company Boosts BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Price Target to $16.00

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BTSG. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.85.

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 93,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,383. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. BrightSpring Health Services has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BrightSpring Health Services news, insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. purchased 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 128,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,766. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. bought 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,766. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Phipps bought 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,122.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,130.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $1,630,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $9,722,000.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

