Wendy J. Murdock Sells 1,500 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $113,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,396.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

IRM traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.80. 1,137,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.81 and a 1-year high of $82.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 114.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.99.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 282.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 393.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

