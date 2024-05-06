Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) CFO Sells $753,340.50 in Stock

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $753,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Steven Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of Westlake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total value of $677,460.08.

On Monday, February 26th, Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of Westlake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $667,764.78.

Shares of NYSE:WLK traded up $1.80 on Monday, hitting $154.05. 23,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,800. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $103.28 and a 12 month high of $162.64.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 100.50%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WLK. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Vertical Research lowered Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Westlake by 512.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 18.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Westlake by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Westlake by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 682,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,129,000 after purchasing an additional 63,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Westlake by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

