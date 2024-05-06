William Blair Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Perficient from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $25.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.54. 4,922,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,716. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. Perficient has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $96.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average of $61.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $220.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. Perficient had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $47,223.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $591,955.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,627.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,149 shares of company stock valued at $885,619 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,360 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 16,350 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Perficient by 328.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,856 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after acquiring an additional 142,427 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,403 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $19,464,000 after buying an additional 16,817 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 389.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 37,028 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 29,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth $1,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

