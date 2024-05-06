Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Announces Earnings Results

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.06. 6,717,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,953,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.01. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $39.76.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

