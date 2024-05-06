Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Announces Earnings Results

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.
Williams Companies Stock Performance
Shares of WMB traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.06. 6,717,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,953,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.01. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $39.76.
Williams Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMB
Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Williams Companies
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.