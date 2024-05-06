Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Reaches New 52-Week High at $400.74

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $400.74 and last traded at $398.58, with a volume of 114222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $388.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wingstop from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Wingstop from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.39.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Wingstop

Wingstop Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 31.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 873,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,093,000 after buying an additional 531,880 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after buying an additional 422,727 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $103,899,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,626,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,520,000 after purchasing an additional 370,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $80,423,000.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.