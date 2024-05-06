WOW-token Price Tops $0.0221 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $220.77 million and $6.20 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000447 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010607 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02208245 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $0.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

