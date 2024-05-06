Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) CEO Sells $14,399,027.44 in Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WH opened at $73.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 125,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after buying an additional 47,280 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 105,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

