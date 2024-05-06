Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Stock Performance

Shares of XNET stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. Xunlei has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $106.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xunlei Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 25.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 53,160 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xunlei by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 33,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.