Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Stock Performance
Shares of XNET stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. Xunlei has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $106.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.22.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Xunlei Company Profile
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
Featured Stories
