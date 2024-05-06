Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $23.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.72 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. On average, analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
YMAB stock opened at $17.15 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96.
In related news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $28,282.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,185.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.
