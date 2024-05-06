ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (ZK) Announces May 10th IPO

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (ZK) expects to raise $341 million in an IPO on Friday, May 10th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 17,500,000 shares at a price of $18.00-$21.00 per share.

In the last year, ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited generated $6.1 billion in revenue and had a net loss of $1.2 billion.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and CICC served as the underwriters for the IPO and BNP PARIBAS, BOCI, HSBC, ICBC International, Santander and SPDB International Limited were co-managers.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We manufacture battery-operated passenger electric vehicles (EVs) in China.Â (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) *Note: Geely Auto of China is spinning off ZEEKR in this IPO. We are a fast-growing BEV technology company. (BEV stands for battery electric vehicle.) Through developing and offering next-generation premium BEVs and technology-driven solutions, we aspire to lead the electrification, intelligentization and innovation of the automobile industry. Since our inception, we have focused on innovation in BEV architecture, hardware, software, and application of new technologies. Our efforts are backed by our strong in-house R&D capabilities, deep understanding of products, high operational flexibility, and flat, efficient organization structure. Together, these features enable fast product development, launch and iteration, and a series of customer-oriented products and go-to-market strategies. Thus, we are able to rapidly expand even with a limited operating history. Our current product portfolio primarily includes ZEEKR 001, ZEEKR 001 FR, ZEEKRÂ 009 and ZEEKRÂ X: ZEEKR 001.Â We released ZEEKR 001 in AprilÂ 2021. This is a five-seater, cross-over hatchback vehicle model with superior performance and functionality. Targeting the premium BEV market, ZEEKR 001 is our first vehicle model and the worldâ€™s first mass-produced pure electric shooting brake, according to Frost & Sullivan. It is also the first mass-produced BEV model with over 1,000km CLTC range, according to Frost & Sullivan.We began the delivery of ZEEKR 001 in OctoberÂ 2021. In October 2023, we released ZEEKR 001 FR, our latest cross-over hatchback vehicle model based on ZEEKR 001. Featuring unique exterior and interior design and our proprietary technologies, ZEEKR 001 FR is designed to offer outstanding vehicle performance with various driving modes. We started to deliver ZEEKR 001 FR in November 2023. ZEEKR 009.Â Â Â In NovemberÂ 2022, we launched our second model, ZEEKR 009, a luxury six-seater MPV model providing a comfortable, ultra-luxury mobility experience for both families and business uses. It is the worldâ€™s first premium MPV based on pure-electric platform, according to FrostÂ & Sullivan. ZEEKR 009 has enjoyed wide popularity since launch, and we started to deliver ZEEKR 009 to our customers in January 2023. ZEEKR X.Â Â Â In April 2023, we released ZEEKR X, our compact SUV model featuring spacious interior design, advanced technology and superior driving performance. We began to deliver ZEEKRÂ X in June 2023. Our current and future BEV models will define our success. Going forward, we plan to capture the extensive potential of the premium BEV market globally through an expanding portfolio of vehicles. For instance, in November 2023, we will launch our first premium sedan model targeting tech-savvy adults and families. We also plan to launch vehicles for next generation mobility lifestyle. Through these future models, we intend to provide premium mobility solutions of innovation, comfort and intelligence, as well as a spacious and luxurious high-tech experience with enhanced performance. Note: Net loss and revenue are for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2023. (ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, filed its F-1 on Nov. 9, 2023, without disclosing terms for its IPO. Some IPO professionals estimate that the deal could raise as much as $500 million. ZEEKR submitted confidential IPO documents to the SEC in December 2022.)Â “.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited was founded in 2017 and has 13987 employees. The company is located at No. 1388 Minshan Road, Xinqi Street, Beilun District Ningbo, Zhejiang China and can be reached via phone at or on the web at http://www.zeekrlife.com/.

