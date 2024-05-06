Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.11

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 272020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ZETA. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Zeta Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Zeta Global Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.53 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 123.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Zeta Global by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Zeta Global by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

