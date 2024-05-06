Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Raises Dividend to $0.64 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.6417 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

ZIONO traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $25.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,711. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $27.67.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

