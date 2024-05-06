ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect ZoomInfo Technologies to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its Q1 guidance at $0.23-0.24 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.99-1.01 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ZoomInfo Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZI stock opened at $16.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

