13,862 Shares in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 9,466.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,211 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 76.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,168,000 after buying an additional 1,500,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 40.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,194,000 after buying an additional 988,864 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 57.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,233,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after buying an additional 449,971 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 843,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after buying an additional 410,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.27. 2,847,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $55.67 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.36.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.53.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

