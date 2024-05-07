163,493 Shares in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Acquired by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 163,493 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Global Investors LLP lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 62,860 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 59,850 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 52,742 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,328 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

TRIP stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.70. 416,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,219. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $28.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 421.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.12.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

