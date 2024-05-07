1,640 Shares in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Purchased by MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barings Participation Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter.
Barings Participation Investors Trading Up 1.3 %
MPV stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $15.67. 5,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,674. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. Barings Participation Investors has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $16.42.
About Barings Participation Investors
Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.
