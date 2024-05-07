1,640 Shares in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Purchased by MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barings Participation Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter.

Get Barings Participation Investors alerts:

Barings Participation Investors Trading Up 1.3 %

MPV stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $15.67. 5,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,674. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. Barings Participation Investors has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $16.42.

About Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.