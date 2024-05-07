1,904 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Acquired by MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,387 shares of company stock valued at $6,492,789 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL traded up $3.29 on Tuesday, hitting $408.76. 71,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,245. The business has a 50-day moving average of $377.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $205.10 and a 12 month high of $415.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.06 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

