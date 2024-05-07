19,989 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000. Micron Technology accounts for 1.1% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $214,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 24,277 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.21. 12,403,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,176,881. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.33. The firm has a market cap of $131.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $563,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $4,412,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,497,041.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $563,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,890 shares of company stock worth $35,485,387 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

