2,014 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $443.80. 2,055,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $447.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $405.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

