22,383 Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,768,000 after buying an additional 5,466,397 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,835,000 after acquiring an additional 889,644 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,166 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,020,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,835,000 after purchasing an additional 676,119 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,976,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,663,000 after purchasing an additional 21,597 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $54.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.4311 dividend. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

