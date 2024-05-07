2,407 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,407 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Target by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $158.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.54. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Target

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.