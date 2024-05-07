2,902 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Okta by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Okta by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Up 2.8 %

OKTA opened at $99.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.73. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Okta news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,013.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,990. 7.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Okta from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Westpark Capital raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.39.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

