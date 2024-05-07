4,552 Shares in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSYFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 102,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,032,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 218,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.44.

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $4,400,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,164,179 shares in the company, valued at $849,283,576.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $936,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,150,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,291,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $4,400,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,283,576.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.93. 2,106,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $41.59 and a one year high of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.84.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.67 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 26.60%. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

