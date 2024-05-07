4,811 Shares in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Acquired by AJOVista LLC

AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSUR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 235.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 29,452 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $670,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 421.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 384,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 310,715 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 70,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 365,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 73,046 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.81. The company has a market cap of $420.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $75.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.13 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OSUR shares. StockNews.com raised OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

Further Reading

