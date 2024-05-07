56,097 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,798,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $3,207,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. River Global Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,323,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on FI. Oppenheimer raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.78. 92,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,621. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

