6,537 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares during the period. Finally, Schoolcraft Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 271,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $92.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.26 and its 200 day moving average is $93.73. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.2709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

