7,337 Shares in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Acquired by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,337 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 120.3% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 60.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1,418.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.01.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.78 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 115.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on NEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

