791 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $5,175,712.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,474.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $5,175,712.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,474.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,326 shares of company stock worth $28,229,193. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $424.87. The stock had a trading volume of 386,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,748. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $440.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

