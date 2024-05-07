8,949 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Acquired by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,884,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,727,000 after purchasing an additional 129,611 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,328,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,051,000 after purchasing an additional 104,779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,305,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,523,000 after buying an additional 63,053 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,096,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,290,000 after buying an additional 27,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 58.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,522,000 after buying an additional 380,025 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.46. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $37.06 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

