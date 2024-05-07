9,983 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,307,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,722,000 after purchasing an additional 66,386 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 155,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, NavPoint Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,422,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,167,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,200,604. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.65.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

