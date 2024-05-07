Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Aaron’s updated its FY24 guidance to $0.00-0.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.000-0.250 EPS.

Aaron’s Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AAN stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.22 million, a P/E ratio of 87.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $16.16.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 625.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAN. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Aaron’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

