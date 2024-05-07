Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.055-2.155 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.12 billion. Aaron’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.000-0.250 EPS.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of AAN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.29. 123,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,727. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $229.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.05 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 625.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAN shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.67.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

