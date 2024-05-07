AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 459.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.31.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,651,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,628,894. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market cap of $287.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 13,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total value of $2,441,295.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,989.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

