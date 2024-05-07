Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.00.

ANF stock opened at $129.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.57. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $140.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.67 and a 200 day moving average of $100.86.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $4,478,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,330,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total transaction of $98,572.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,165.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $4,478,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,330,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,786 shares of company stock valued at $64,340,812 in the last three months. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 355.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 195,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 152,907 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $777,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 39.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 153,229 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 43,310 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $782,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

