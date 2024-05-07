Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Acadia Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.89.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $67.78 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $64.74 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average of $77.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -484.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Acadia Healthcare

In other news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,156,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after buying an additional 441,692 shares in the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,338,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,157,000. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 290.5% in the third quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 331,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,990,000 after acquiring an additional 246,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,148,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,327,000 after acquiring an additional 238,114 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Further Reading

