Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. On average, analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,780. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXDX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

